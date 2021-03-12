Even when the Knicks aren’t playing at Madison Square Garden, something controversial happens. On Thursday, franchise legend Patrick Ewing expressed his frustrations with the security measures at the venue.

Ewing, who had a Hall of Fame career with the Knicks, just came off his biggest win as the head coach for Georgetown’s basketball program. His Hoyas had an upset win over the Villanova Wildcats to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

After the game was over, Ewing said he kept getting stopped by the security team at Madison Square Garden. He took it as a sign of disrespect considering everyone at MSG should know who he is.

“I do want to say one thing, though. I thought this was my building,” Ewing said. “And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, [people] asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am, and I’m getting stopped – I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?'”

On Friday, Spike Lee shared his thoughts on the latest MSG controversy. Let’s just say he’s not pleased with what happened.

“I’m not blaming this on [James] Dolan,” Lee said on First Take. “There has to be something just wrong at Madison Square Garden. Can any of you imagine Derek Jeter being stopped entering Yankee Stadium? Magic Johnson being stopped entering the Staples Center? Michael Jordan – the G.O.A.T. – being stopped entering the United Center? WTF!”

Lee did bring up some great examples during his time on First Take. There’s no way Derek Jeter would get stopped entering Yankee Stadium, so why is Ewing getting stopped at Madison Square Garden?

Hopefully, the security crew is a bit more alert for tonight’s Georgetown game.