Sports World Reacts To Disturbing James Dolan Report

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden & NBA Governor, James L. Dolan speaks to the media at a press conference to announce Mike Woodson as the interim head coach of the New York Knicks following the resignation of Mike D'Antoni at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Knicks owner James Dolan is making headlines this Thursday for the wrong reasons.

Ethan Strauss released a detailed report that discusses the "Code of Conduct" for Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden.

Brett Klein, a Merrill Lynch financial advisor, apparently deals with harassing visits and warnings from security guards at MSG because of a Facebook post years ago.

Dolan has been monitoring his critics and opposition to a point where "facial recognition" checks have been conducted to see who is or isn't allowed at certain venues.

As you'd expect, the sports world is furious with Dolan.

"The amount of time James Dolan spends on monitoring his enemies is insane," Darren Rovell said. "A woman got escorted out of the Rockettes at Radio City, a Dolan-owned property, because facial recognition matched she worked for law firm that had sued one of his holdings."

Michael Eaves tweeted, "Insecurity is a helluva drug."

"If I have to choose, Dolan spending his time and focus setting up a personal NSA for celebs and lawyers he doesn’t like is vastly preferable to him spending his time and focus doing anything related to basketball operation," Benjy Sarlin wrote.

Strauss added that Spike Lee is at Code 2 when it comes to the "Speech-Punishing Security State." Michael Rapoport is at Code 5.