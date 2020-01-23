The Spun

Steph Curry Reveals Who He Wanted To Get Drafted By

Stephen Curry celebrating during a game.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

New York Knicks fans are well aware of their team’s long-term inability to find a franchise point guard. It has been a major factor in the Knicks’ nearly two-decade long run of failure.

So forgive any Knicks fans who don’t want to keep reading this post. It has been well-documented that the team almost had Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft, only to see the Golden State Warriors pluck him one selection before the Knicks made their pick.

Well, in a recent appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Curry not only confirmed that he thought he was going to New York, but also that he wanted the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans, look away.

After Curry went off the board to Golden State at No. 7, the Knicks chose Arizona big man Jordan Hill with the eighth overall pick. Hill lasted 24 games in New York before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

In an eight-year NBA career with five different teams, Hill averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. As for Curry, well we all know what he’s accomplished.

Making matters worse for New York, DeMar Derozan was taken with the No. 9 pick, one spot after Hill. Think the Knicks would want to have that one back?


