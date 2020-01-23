Steph Curry Reveals Who He Wanted To Get Drafted By

New York Knicks fans are well aware of their team’s long-term inability to find a franchise point guard. It has been a major factor in the Knicks’ nearly two-decade long run of failure.

So forgive any Knicks fans who don’t want to keep reading this post. It has been well-documented that the team almost had Steph Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft, only to see the Golden State Warriors pluck him one selection before the Knicks made their pick.

Well, in a recent appearance on Showtime’s “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Curry not only confirmed that he thought he was going to New York, but also that he wanted the opportunity to play at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans, look away.

"I wanted to go to New York" – Steph Curry reflects on his 2009 NBA Draft experience with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' podcast.

This was pretty much known at the time, but here it is from the source 🤷‍♂️. Knowing the Knicks, they prob would've traded him for Melo 🙈 pic.twitter.com/7TK9Op4pOR — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) January 23, 2020

After Curry went off the board to Golden State at No. 7, the Knicks chose Arizona big man Jordan Hill with the eighth overall pick. Hill lasted 24 games in New York before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

In an eight-year NBA career with five different teams, Hill averaged 7.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. As for Curry, well we all know what he’s accomplished.

Making matters worse for New York, DeMar Derozan was taken with the No. 9 pick, one spot after Hill. Think the Knicks would want to have that one back?