Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To The Knicks Pick Is Going Viral

The 2020 NBA Draft couldn’t be held in front of a live audience this year. That’s a shame, because the Knicks have a high selection, and no one gives better pick reactions than New York’s fan base.

Still, we got a pretty good reaction from one of the Knicks’ biggest fans.

New York selected former Dayton Flyers star Obi Toppin at No. 8 overall on Wednesday night. Toppin was arguably the top player in college basketball last season. He was a dominant force on offense, averaging 20 points, 7 rebounds and two assists per game.

Most Knicks fans are happy with the pick. Smith is, too, however he would have preferred the Knicks to select a guard.

“I like Obi Toppin a lot. I really really do. He’s from NY. He’s gonna rep the city. I have no doubt. But the Knicks needed a guard!” Smith tweeted to his 5-plus million followers.

The tweet has already gone viral on social media on Wednesday night:

I like Obi Toppin a lot. I really really do. He’s from NY. He’s gonna rep the city. I have no doubt. But the Knicks needed a guard! pic.twitter.com/Kf39n5YNsl — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 19, 2020

Toppin, meanwhile, was overcome with emotion after getting selected at No. 8 overall. The former college basketball star is clearly pumped to be a member of the New York Knicks.

Obi Toppin fought back tears as he shared his reaction to being picked No. 8 by the Knicks. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/ud5jR0KDkJ — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020

Congrats, Obi.