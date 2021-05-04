Stephen A. Smith Reacts To How The Knicks Are Playing

The unexpected renaissance of the New York Knicks has been a pleasant surprise to fans of the orange and blue, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Since falling to 25-27 on April 7, the Knicks have won 12 of their last 13 games. At 37-28, they’re currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with seven games to play.

New York’s 118-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night moved them 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the aforementioned fourth seed. On First Take this morning, a giddy Smith celebrated his team’s continued hot streak.

“Did you see my Knicks? Did you see those New York Knicks last night? Did you see them? Did you see them,” Smith screamed in delight.

What a BEAUTIFUL morning it was 😃 pic.twitter.com/JxEIxqqj9N — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 4, 2021

Smith has been incredibly cynical about the Knicks during their recent run of failure. He’s also heard plenty of jokes and criticism from co-host Max Kellerman about his favorite NBA team.

Given all that, we can’t blame him for being excited right now. All Knicks fans will understand.