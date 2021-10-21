Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Knicks’ Season-Opening Win

The New York Knicks got their 2021-22 season off on the right foot with a win over the rival Boston Celtics in double OT last night. Among the many NBA fans who were delighted to see it was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

On Thursday’s edition of First Take, Smith was absolutely wired talking about “my New York Knicks” and their 2OT win. He had nothing but high praise for Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose and the others.

After gushing over how good the Knicks were in yesterday’s game though, he had an even bigger prediction. Stephen A. Smith declared that the Knicks are definitely going to the Eastern Conference Semifinals this year.

“I’m looking at the New York Knicks right now… they’re getting out of the first round (of the playoffs),” Smith said. “They’re getting to the Conference Semifinals. The New York Knicks – New York stand up – they are going to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.”

Stephen A. Smith has plenty of reasons to be so excited. While allowing 118 points in regulation was rough, the Knicks offense featured two players top 30 points (Randle, Evan Fourier) and four more hit double digits (Barrett, Walker, Robinson, Obi Toppin).

The New York Knicks have looked unrecognizable from the previous five years since Tom Thibodeau took over last year. And it’s already got everyone pumped.

There will be more bumps along the way, but right now they look as good as any other NBA team.

Will the Knicks make Stephen A’s prediction come true?