There’s Reportedly 1 Clear Favorite For The Knicks’ Next Coach

The New York Knicks are casting a pretty wide net in search of their next head coach.

Head coaching experience and familiarity with the organization seem to be top priorities based on who they’ve reportedly targeted. But one name has stood out from the crowd since the beginning, and it looks like he’s the clear favorite now.

According to Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News, the Knicks next coach is likely to be Tom Thibodeau, who was most recently the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He led the team to the playoffs in 2018, but was eliminated in the first round. After starting the 2018-19 season with a 19-21 record, he was fired.

Prior to his stint in Minnesota, Thibodeau was head coach of the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015. In his first two years in Chicago, he went 112-36, winning Coach of the Year honors in 2011. He never had a losing season with the Bulls.

However, the greater appeal of Thibodeau might be his familiarity with the organization. Thibodeau served as an assistant coach from 1996 to 2004 under Jeff Van Gundy and Don Chaney.

Bondy reported that the job is pretty much “Thibodeau’s to lose.” Thibodeau is reportedly confident in his chances, and is even making calls to potential staffers.

Via New York Daily News:

“But the belief is that this is Thibodeau’s to lose, and a source said he’s confident about getting the job — to the point that Thibodeau has made calls to assemble a staff.”

