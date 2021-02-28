The Spun

Video Of Knicks Fans Celebrating Last Night’s Win Is Going Viral

A general view of Madison Square Garden during a Knicks game.NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2013 in New York City. The Spurs defeat the Knicks 120-89. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are back at .500 after last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers, and fans of the orange and blue are amped up.

Minutes after the Knicks’ 110-107 victory, a group of fans who attended the game could be seen celebrating outside of Madison Square Garden. Thanks to a cell phone video, the celebration is going viral.

Check out the clip below. Also, keep in mind that not only is this the scene for a team just getting to 17-17 overall, but also the scene for a Garden crowd that is at extremely limited capacity due to COVID-19.

Led by All-Star Julius Randle, rookie guard Immanuel Quickley and a cast of contributors, the Knicks are overachieving and fun right now for the first time in a while. Fans are justifiably excited.

Imagine if the team actually becomes a contender in the East further down the road? The fan base will be a madhouse.

I don’t think there is a team that could galvanize the city of New York if it went on a deep playoff run like the Knicks could. Not the “Big Three” Nets, not the Giants or Jets, not even the Yankees or Mets.

The Rangers might be the only other team that could come close to uniting much of the city.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.