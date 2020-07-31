NFL Insider Names 2 “Teams To Watch” After Antonio Brown Suspension

On Friday afternoon, the NFL finally decided on a punishment for free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, the NFL is suspended Brown for eight games due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. If Brown signs with a team before the 2020 season, he will be allowed to participate in training camp.

After that, his suspension would begin on September 5 and last through the eighth game of the season. Following the announcement of the suspension, an NFL insider named the two teams still interested in the star free agent.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens are interested. Darlington tabbed those two as “teams to watch,” heading into the 2020 season.

Ravens and Seahawks remain the teams to watch. https://t.co/hGDJXQnlD8 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) July 31, 2020

Earlier this week, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it clear he wants to play alongside Antonio Brown. “I was hoping we would get him,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I’m still hoping — a little bit.”

“I just feel, around us, he was a great guy,” Jackson said after working out with Brown earlier this offseason. “You don’t see anything going on at all. He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy. He’s passionate about the sport of football.”

Brown also worked out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson – who expressed interest in signing the star wideout as well.

For now, Brown remains a free agent. However, that could change in the near future, now that teams know his fate.