The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder were involved in a massive trade this Friday that included Kemba Walker and Al Horford.

After a disappointing end to the 2020-21 season, Boston shipped Walker, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to Oklahoma City in exchange for Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

A few hours after the trade was announced, Horford went on Twitter to share his farewell message for the Thunder.

“Thank you to Clay Bennett, Sam Presti, Mark Daigneault, my teammates and the entire Thunder organization for their professionalism during my time in Oklahoma City,” Horford wrote. “While it was short, it was first class all the way and me and my family are extremely thankful and appreciative.”

Al Horford had a productive year with the Thunder, averaging 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, though the team elected to sit him for the remainder of the season in late March, in an effort to develop its younger players.

Now, Horford will return to a familiar place in Boston. He spent three seasons with the Celtics before eventually signing a four-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Horford averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists during his three-year run with the Celtics. Not only was he productive on the court, he was a leader in the locker room.

Though he hasn’t commented on his return to Boston just yet, Horford did repost an old tweet from 2016 that says “Celtic Pride.” Judging by his recent social media activity, it’s fair to say that he’s excited about the move.

