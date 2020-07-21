The Spun

Chris Paul Reacts To Everyone Joking About Him Snitching

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul

The NBA “bubble” in Orlando is underway, and outside of a few minor incidents, it sounds like things are going pretty well. The league’s violation hotline has gotten some use though, per reports, and many basketball fans have pinned that news on one star player: Chris Paul.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is the president of the NBA Players Association executive committee. He was involved in the process to get to an NBA restart in the first place. He is also very close with LeBron James, who has outsized influence in the league as well.

Obviously, following the rules down at Disney is important. While the campus-like environment has been called a bubble, it isn’t really a perfect one. Workers are going in and out, as are some league executives and others involved with the games. Still, there are critics within the player ranks of those who would snitch on other players. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie included it in his pretty hilarious advice for players in Orlando, which went viral last week.

Chris Paul has been at the center of many of the jokes about snitching in the bubble. In a recent interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson, he said he hadn’t seen them himself, but his wife filled him in, after cracking a joke at his expense. It doesn’t take a lot of searching on Twitter to find many, many jokes and memes about Chris Paul as the league snitch.

“I didn’t know, to tell you the truth. I didn’t know til my wife said something to me about it,” Paul told EJ, via ClutchPoints. “My wife cracked a joke about it. But I mean, it is what it is. I can’t control that.”

Paul is in his first year with the Thunder, and they’ve been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2019-20 season. He and Russell Westbrook swapped teams, and entering the NBA restart, both the Thunder and Houston Rockets sit at 40-24, occupying the fifth and sixth seeds in the league.

Paul leads a young, dynamic Oklahoma City team that few counted as a major contender entering the season. They may not have NBA Finals aspirations, but they could certainly do some damage.

Of course, if a few star players happen to get caught picking up deliveries outside of the bubble parameters ahead of the playoffs, that could change the Thunder’s realistic ceiling this summer.

 


