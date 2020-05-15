Chris Paul On Potential NBA Return: ‘We Want To Play Bad’

The NBA has been on hold since March, but it seems there is growing optimistic that a return to the hardwood is plausible. Earlier this week, details emerged about a phone call that featured some of the biggest names in the league.

Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged a call that included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and many others. They discussed a potential plan for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Details about what was said during the call haven’t been leaked yet. However, the NBA community did receive vital information this afternoon due to Paul’s appearance on ESPN’s The Jump. He revealed whether or not players want to resume the season.

“Lot of hard conversations and decisions that have to be made, but ultimately we’ll get to where we want to,” Paul said. “Honestly, we want to play. Oh man, we want to play bad. I think that’s the consensus for the guys around the league. We obviously want to be as safe as possible, but the biggest thing we miss is the game.”

Chris Paul & Will Packer join #TheJump to talk their fascinating docuseries Blackballed, plus Chris – who's president of the players association -makes his first public comments on if players want to resume or cancel the NBA season: "Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad." pic.twitter.com/EmtzdY9HiF — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 15, 2020

Chris Paul doesn’t have specifics on how the NBA would minimize the risk. That being said, the All-Star guard has confidence in the league to make the right moves.

“I don’t have all the answers, but I know that people are working tirelessly to work it out,” Paul said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants to make a final decision by next month.

Fans around the world would love to see basketball back on TV in the near future. But first, the NBA has to make sure its players will be protected as much as possible.

[Rachel Nichols]