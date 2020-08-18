Chris Paul Opens Up About His Relationship With James Harden

In just a few hours, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will take the court for Game 1 of their playoff series.

The biggest storyline heading into the season revolved around point guard Chris Paul and his former teammate, James Harden. Before the 2019-20 season kicked off, the Rockets traded Paul to the Thunder.

In exchange, the Rocket received star point guard Russell Westbrook. Now, with the series finally here, Harden and Paul have been asked about their relationship.

The Thunder point guard gave a refreshingly honest take after his “break-up” with Harden. Paul said he and Harden don’t communicate very much, but he still wishes him the best.

Here’s what he had to say, via Thunder reporter Anthony Duckett:

“We don’t talk or communicate but it’s all good & well. I wish him the best. Sometimes you have teammates for a period of time & that’s ok. We wish each other well going forward, it doesn’t mean you have to be kumbayah and it doesn’t mean you have to be enemies.”

Paul and Harden might not be best friends, but that should make this series all the more interesting.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, Westbrook will miss at least the first game with an injury. Harden will have to take over – like he usually does – if Houston wants to get off to a good start to the series.

Game 1 tips off 6:30 p.m. ET. on TNT.