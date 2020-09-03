Chris Paul Reveals What NBA Referee Told Him Before Game 7

Poor officiating stole the show on Wednesday night, as both playoff games featured sloppy endings. Following Game 7 between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder, Chris Paul commented on his history with NBA official Scott Foster.

During the fourth quarter of action, Foster called a delay of game on Paul for tying his shoes. It turns out there’s more to that story.

“It’s crazy,” Paul told the media. “I dropped down to tie my shoe up, to hopefully see if we see the replay. Scott Foster walked over to me and told me, ‘Chris you ain’t gotta do that, I got them sweeping up the floor.’ OK, cool so I start tying me shoe back up, he still calls a delay of game.”

To make matters worse, it sounds like Foster threw a jab at Paul prior to his team’s loss against the Rockets. He said that Foster made a point to tell him he officiated his Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs back in 2008.

Paul will most likely face some form of discipline from the NBA for mentioning Foster by name. However, the All-Star guard already knows what’s coming.

“We could have won the game, but that situation, the league knows, they going to fine me I said his name, they already know the history,” Paul said.

Thunder guard Chris Paul says referee Scott Foster made a point to tell him before the Game 7 loss to the Thunder tonight that he also reffed his Game 7 loss to the Spurs in 2008 when CP was with the Hornets. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 3, 2020

Oklahoma City didn’t do itself any favors in the closing seconds, as its offense looked completely out of sorts. Placing all the blame for last night’s loss on the referees wouldn’t be fair.

As for Paul, he still managed to have an excellent game despite questionable officiating. He finished with 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

Hopefully for Paul’s sake, this was the final time he dealt with Foster in the postseason.