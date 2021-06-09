Report: 1 Team To Watch Emerges For Kemba Walker

After just two seasons together, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics appear to be headed for a breakup. A Wednesday report from Farbod Esnaashari of Bleacher Report revealed that the 31-year-old point guard and the front office have been at odds since former general manager Danny Ainge tried to deal Walker in 2020.

Now both parties appear ready to get a trade done. And one NBA franchise has emerged as a “team to watch” as a partner for the Celtics in the deal.

According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as a potential suitor for Walker. The organization is in full rebuild move, having stockpiled draft picks over the last few years and could also use Al Horford in a trade to level with the point guard’s massive salary.

“Per source, another team to monitor in the Kemba Walker, Celtics split is the Thunder,” Massey reported on Wednesday. “OKC has the flexibility to take on a bad deal and get compensated for it. Al Horford’s contract could be used in this situation.”

Walker had a down year this season, playing in just 43 of the team’s 72 games and averaging his lowest scoring totals since the 2014-15 campaign (19.3 PPG). Injuries have become a well-known problem for the aging point guard, which is clearly cause for concern moving forward.

Walker’s current contract also makes him difficult to trade. The Celtics currently owe him $36 million in 2021-22, and then he has a player option for 2022-23 worth $37.6 million. At those numbers, any team that trades for Walker would be taking a massive financial hit for a player who hasn’t lived up to the cost of his deal so far.

According to Massey, the Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks are other teams that might be interested in striking a deal for Walker. All four organizations could benefit from the addition of a score-first point guard but will need to be prepared to pay the price in any potential trade.