Kevin Durant Fires Back At Former Teammate On Twitter

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins started an interesting debate on Twitter by saying that Russell Westbrook is the greatest player to ever suit up for the Oklahoma City Thunder. As you’d expect, that remark didn’t sit well with Kevin Durant.

The way Durant’s tenure ended in Oklahoma City resulted in him being viewed as a villain. Many people thought he took the easy way out by going to Golden State.

Well, it’s pretty evident that Perkins isn’t too fond of Durant. They were teammates together on the Thunder from 2011-2015.

Perkins received pushback for saying that Westbrook is the “best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey.” He quickly shot down any people advocating for Durant, which then caught the attention of the former Thunder forward.

Durant wasted no time taking a shot at Perkins, criticizing him for not producing in the playoffs for Oklahoma City.

Check it out:

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Perkins has never been one to back down from an argument, so it’s not a surprise that he responded to Durant on Twitter.

The former center for the Thunder blasted Durant for joining the Warriors in 2016, saying “Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!”

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

He wasn’t done jawing at Durant for signing with Golden State.

After Durant took another shot at Perkins’ career statistics, the former NBA champion said “You have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!”

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Durant went at it with someone on social media. If we’re being honest, it’s probably not the last time he’ll do so either.

Despite all the criticism he’s faced, Durant could silence his critics by winning a title in Brooklyn.