Kevin Durant’s Response To Angry Thunder Fan Is Going Viral

Oklahoma City Thunder fans may never forgive Kevin Durant for leaving them to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Even now that he’s a member of the Brooklyn Nets fans still rip him for making what is widely considered the “weak” move of joining the then-NBA champions. But over the weekend, Durant decided to respond to one of his many critics.

Taking to Twitter, Durant replied to a NSFW tweet about his July 4, 2016 announcement in The Players Tribune. After the fan criticized him, Durant responded simply with a meme of a crying face being concealed by a cool face.

Durant’s response has gone viral on Twitter, garnering over 21,000 likes and 4,500 retweets in a day. But in doing so, he also brought on the full wrath of Thunder fans and general NBA fans who despised his move.

Replies to Durant’s tweet are filled with vitriol about how weak he is and how hollow his two NBA championships must feel. Others also joked that he probably should have used his burner account for that reply.

But there was plenty of support for Durant, too. Many of his fans feel that it’s not his fault that nobody else could beat the Warriors. Still others praised him for having fun and trolling some bitter fans.

The debate over Durant’s controversial move to Golden State will likely rage until well-after he’s retired.

But if he can win with the lowly Brooklyn Nets, it will go a long way towards silencing his critics.