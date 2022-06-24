Knicks, Thunder Agree To 1st Round NBA Draft Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: A general view of the board after the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder just made the first major trade of the night at the NBA Draft.

New York picked 19-year-old Frenchman Ousmane Dieng with the No. 11 overall pick and then immediately sent him to Oklahoma City.

In return, the Knicks reportedly received future first-round selections.

Before the Knicks could officially execute the trade, their fans in attendance in Brooklyn gave Dieng a "Welcome to the NBA" moment.

Oklahoma City was able to acquire Dieng without surrendering the No. 12 overall selection this year. Instead, the Thunder used it to select Santa Clara forward Jalen Williams.

OKC also picked Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren second overall, meaning they came away from tonight with three lottery picks.

Apparently, the Knicks are not enthralled with their options at this point in the first round, as they have currently traded out of it. We'll see if they move back into the first at some point in the next couple of hours.

If not, New York's only selection tonight will be the 42nd overall pick in the second round.