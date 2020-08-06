Video: Scary Collision In Tonight’s Lakers vs. Thunder Game

Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game featured a scary collision between two of the biggest players in the league.

Oklahoma City big man Steven Adams landed awkwardly when he collided with Lakers center JaVale McGee. It didn’t look good.

Adams came down on McGee and his leg appeared to get caught underneath him. Both players appeared to be in some pain.

Steven Adams came down on his leg awkwardly after JaVale McGee landed on him 😬 pic.twitter.com/LbSUujhPsu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2020

Adams had to leave the game with a possible leg injury. Thankfully, he has since returned to the court.

“Rachel Nichols reports that Sam Presti told her he doesn’t think Steven Adams’ knee injury is serious. He just made his way back on the court,” Thunder reporter Dylan Buckingham tweeted.

Rachel Nichols reports that Sam Presti told her he doesn’t think Steven Adams’ knee injury is serious. He just made his way back on the court. #Thunder — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) August 6, 2020

Oklahoma City has been one of the best surprises of the 2019-20 NBA season and Adams is a big part of that. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 11 points and 9.4 rebounds a game.

The Thunder, led by veteran point guard Chris Paul, are 41-25 on the season, good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is just a half game back of Houston for the No. 5 seed and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed.

Oklahoma City is currently leading Los Angeles, 70-58, in the third quarter of tonight’s game on ESPN.