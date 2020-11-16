Look: Ricky Rubio Has 3-Word Reaction To Getting Traded

Ricky Rubio woke up on Monday morning as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Now, he’s been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rubio was one of the pieces Phoenix sent to OKC as part of the blockbuster Chris Paul trade. In July 2019, Rubio signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Suns.

Now, after one season in Phoenix, the veteran point guard is headed to his fourth different team. This afternoon, after reports of the deal went public, Rubio dropped a fitting reaction to the news of getting traded.

“What a business,” he tweeted. This is the second time in his career that Rubio has been dealt.

… what a business 🙃 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) November 16, 2020

At 30 years old and heading into his 10th NBA season, Rubio now becomes part of the rebuilding effort in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are breaking in a new head coach and are building for the future.

It wouldn’t surprise us if Rubio winds up being traded again at some point. Oklahoma City could opt to deal him to a contending team this year or next if they are able to get a decent return.