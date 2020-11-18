Mavs, Thunder Are Reportedly Discussing Notable Trade

The 2020 NBA draft kicks off in just over two hours, but trades are already taking place around the league.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder shipped point guard Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, the Thunder received a first-round pick and guard Danny Green.

Just minutes ago, the Thunder traded Green to the Philadelphia 76ers for veteran forward Al Horford and a first and second-round pick. Horford is due $80 million over the next three seasons – which the Sixers wanted out from under.

General manager Sam Presti isn’t done yet, though. According to a new report, the Thunder are engaged in trade talks with the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA insider Matt Babcock said the Mavericks and Thunder are discussing a trade that would send Danilo Gallinari to Dallas in exchange for the No. 18 pick in the draft.

Gallinari would need to opt-in to his contract to be traded to the Mavericks. If he doesn’t the Atlanta Hawks have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot.

Over the past few days, Sam Presti has completely altered the Thunder’s roster. Earlier this week, he traded star point guard Chris Paul to the Phoenix Sun.

Paul, Schroder and Green have all been traded within the past three days. We’ll have to wait and see if Gallinari is next.

The NBA draft kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.