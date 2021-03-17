Report: What The Thunder Are Planning With Meyers Leonard

Amidst the NFL free agency frenzy, a notable NBA trade went through just over a week from the league’s trade deadline. The Miami Heat agreed to send Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Trevor Ariza.

The deal gives the 2020 NBA runner-ups a veteran, 35-year-old wing, with vast postseason experience. The Thunder will take on a 29-year-old that was at the center of controversy just last week and yet another draft pick.

However, according to reports, Leonard won’t be staying in Oklahoma City for long. The Thunder took on the 29-year-old’s one-year, $9.4 million deal in order to balance out the trade, per ESPN reporter Royce Young.

“Meyers Leonard won’t be joining the Thunder. His contract was just the vehicle to making the deal work, and for OKC to extract a little value out of Ariza,” Young tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. “Also, OKC may be able use Leonard’s contract again in a future deal before the deadline.

Leonard will be forced to waive his no-trade clause to make the deal work. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade is expected to go through the league office later on Wednesday.

Leonard found himself in hot water around the NBA just last week after he used an anti-semitic slur, the K-word, while playing a video game on a live stream. The league fined him $50,000 and suspended him for a week. According to Wojnarowski, he’s been working with members of the Jewish community in South Florida since his offensive remark on March 10.

Leonard hasn’t played since a game since early January after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in February. The 29-year-old played for the Portland Trail Blazers prior to spending the last two years in Miami.

Since he won’t get the chance to see the court with the Thunder, Leonard will wait new of his future in the NBA over the course of the next week.