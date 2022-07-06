NBA Assistant Has Brutally Honest Take On Chet Holmgren

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 05: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during a NBA Summer League game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on July 05, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren looked like a star in his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night, finishing the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. However, his performance didn't silence his naysayers.

An anonymous NBA assistant coach who watched Holmgren's debut for the Thunder made it known that their stance on the Gonzaga product hasn't changed.

“I’m not sold on him being a star,” said an NBA assistant, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s obviously an excellent shooter, skilled but he is so physically weak. He can’t get by his defender and he realized that early and settled for threes the rest of game. He’s so thin in hips and legs that he makes [teammate] Poku [Aleksej Pokuševski] look like he has thick legs.

"I don’t think he’ll ever fill out. He will need to make difficult shots this season to have a good year because he settles for jumpers and can’t play inside. He was able to use his length to block shots on drivers tonight but NBA guys will just get into his body. He has a long way to go.”

Fortunately for Holmgren, he has plenty of time to "fill out" and reach his full potential in Oklahoma City.

Although critics continue to question Holmgren's overall frame, Oklahoma City's coaching staff is pleased with the early returns.

“I thought he was really good,” Thunder assistant coach Kameron Woods said.

Holmgren will be back in action this Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.