NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Chris Paul Trade

We have our first big trade of the NBA hot stove season. Chris Paul is on the move to another Western Conference franchise.

It had been widely reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to trade Paul. The team is in rebuilding mode and moving the veteran point guard could help accelerate that process.

This afternoon, the Thunder and Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal, with Paul and Abdel Nader heading to Phoenix in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick. CP3 probably won’t be the only big name player to be dealt this week, but he is the first.

The reactions to the Chris Paul trade have been pouring in on Twitter.

PHX must’ve been one of CP3’s preferred destinations & Presti is doing him a bit of a solid here because OKC definitely could’ve gotten a more robust haul for him than this. https://t.co/uRKYFRCPbZ — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 16, 2020

OKC now has approximately 100000 first round picks over the next six years https://t.co/YSxAbJhdTZ — Brian Rauf (@brauf33) November 16, 2020

Ayton + Book + CP3 could be fun as hell 👀 https://t.co/f6gAbXfxsP — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) November 16, 2020

This felt inevitable https://t.co/YpWtbNvkix — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) November 16, 2020

CP3 to the suns is very intriguing — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) November 16, 2020

While not be widely known, Devin Booker is one of the most competitive and fiery players in the NBA. The combo of Book and Chris Paul from a competitive, talent and basketball IQ will make the Suns not only a playoff team but scary. CP is also an amazing mentor to young players. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 16, 2020

This is a good trade for both teams IMO. Suns going for it. Thunder get good return https://t.co/pC7zZLIw6R — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 16, 2020

Smart play for Phoenix now is to focus on their own free agents: Saric and Baynes. Letting both go only leaves them with $9.3M room ML and $3.6M biannual exception. Can bring both back and still have the 2 exceptions to use. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 16, 2020

The 35-year-old Paul is under contract for the next two seasons. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder last season.

It has been a decade-long playoff drought for the Suns, so we can understand why they wanted to make a bold move in order to crack the postseason. You can do worse than build your team around CP3, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

As for the Thunder, they’re going to take their lumps this year, but are well-positioned for a quick turnaround if they cash in on their treasure chest of assets down the road.