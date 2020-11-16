The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Chris Paul Trade

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris PaulNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 07, 2020 in New York City. Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

We have our first big trade of the NBA hot stove season. Chris Paul is on the move to another Western Conference franchise.

It had been widely reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder were going to trade Paul. The team is in rebuilding mode and moving the veteran point guard could help accelerate that process.

This afternoon, the Thunder and Phoenix Suns agreed to a deal, with Paul and Abdel Nader heading to Phoenix in exchange for Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick. CP3 probably won’t be the only big name player to be dealt this week, but he is the first.

The reactions to the Chris Paul trade have been pouring in on Twitter.

The 35-year-old Paul is under contract for the next two seasons. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder last season.

It has been a decade-long playoff drought for the Suns, so we can understand why they wanted to make a bold move in order to crack the postseason. You can do worse than build your team around CP3, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

As for the Thunder, they’re going to take their lumps this year, but are well-positioned for a quick turnaround if they cash in on their treasure chest of assets down the road.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.