NBA World Reacts To Coach's Chet Holmgren Comment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Chet Holmgren pose for photos after Holmgren was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Not even a stellar performance from Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in his Summer League debut can silence his biggest critics.

On Tuesday night, Holmgren had 23 points against the Jazz. He also set a Summer League record with six blocks.

Despite how well Holmgren performed, an anonymous NBA assistant coach remains concerned about the Gonzaga product's future in the league.

“I’m not sold on him being a star,” said an NBA assistant, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s obviously an excellent shooter, skilled but he is so physically weak. He can’t get by his defender and he realized that early and settled for threes the rest of game. He’s so thin in hips and legs that he makes [teammate] Poku [Aleksej Pokuševski] look like he has thick legs."

Some people believe they've seen this story before.

Others are frustrated these comments are from an anonymous source. They would've respected these remarks if this coach attached their name to it.

At the end of the day, the timing of these comments is poor. Holmgren just had a really productive game.

If anything, the NBA world should be discussing his potential.

Unfortunately, it may be a while before Holmgren's doubters stop questioning his outlook in the NBA.

That being said, Holmgren could use his naysayers' words as fuel to his fire if he really wants to.