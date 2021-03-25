Thunder Reportedly Make Decision On Meyers Leonard

As expected, the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly waived center Meyers Leonard, who they acquired via trade earlier this month.

When the Thunder acquired Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick from the Miami Heat in exchange for Trevor Ariza last week, it was reported that Oklahoma City had no intention of holding onto the 29-year-old big man. Leonard was only part of the deal for financial reasons.

Miami couldn’t wait to trade the nine-year pro after Leonard was caught using an anti-Semitic slur on camera during a video game livestream. Leonard was fined $50,000 and suspended for one week by the NBA.

Now, after being dumped by OKC, the former lottery pick will hit waivers, and we’re not anticipating any teams rushing to grab him,

Leonard has never been a great player in the NBA, but his size and outside shooting ability meant he’s been able to carve out a nice career for himself–until now.

Given the amount of controversy Leonard generated with his bigoted comment, his NBA career might be in jeopardy.

At the very least, it would be surprising to see him play again in the league this season.