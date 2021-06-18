The Oklahoma City Thunder have been unbelievably aggressive in restocking assets since losing the incredible trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook. With today’s trade for Kemba Walker, general manager Sam Presti is up to an astounding number of NBA Draft picks through 2027.

The Thunder are dealing Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Boston Celtics, taking on point guard Kemba Walker, as well as a 2021 first-rounder, and a 2025 second-rounder. It is unlikely that Walker is in the team’s long term plans, but the Thunder have made a killing by taking on bad veteran contracts. They previously received a first-rounder from the Philadelphia 76ers by taking Horford on in the first place.

With the move, OKC will have 18 first-round picks through 2027. The team is set up to acquire an incredible amount of young talent, granted there’s no way for it to keep all of those players on the roster over the next few years. At some point, Presti is going to need to consolidate assets, but that is a future issue.

Below is a guide to the incredible set of draft picks that the team has over the next few years, via NBA.com, with today’s new deal factored in. We’ll see if this bold rebuilding strategy pays dividends, or if the Thunder wind up with a bunch of spare parts that don’t equal a contender.

Boston gets financial flexibility moving off the $73M owed Walker with the return of Horford. OKC has three first-round picks in July now. Thunder can work with Walker on what’s next for him as they did with CP3, ‘Melo and Horford. https://t.co/xKQS56kfYh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

2021 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1, 4th best lottery odds

Rd. 1, Pick 16 – from Boston, Kemba Walker trade

Rd. 1, Pick 18 – from Miami or Houston via Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook trade

Rd. 2, Pick 35

Rd. 2, Pick 36 – from Minnesota, vested from Kelly Oubre trade with Golden State Warriors

Rd. 2, Pick 55 – from Denver, vested from Kelly Oubre trade with Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1 – unprotected pick – from Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George trade

Rd. 1 – Top-12 protected pick – from Phoenix, Chris Paul trade

Rd. 2

2023 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1

Rd. 1 – pick swap – from Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George trade

Rd. 1 – Top-14 protected pick – from Denver, Steven Adams trade

Rd. 1 – Top-14 protected pick – from Los Angeles Clippers via Miami, Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 – from Dallas or Miami (more favorable pick), James Johnson trade

Rd. 2 – from New Orleans via Washington, Steven Adams trade

*one of Oklahoma City’s 2023 second-round picks will be sent to Boston in the Kemba Walker deal

2024 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1

Rd. 1 – Top-4 protected pick – from Houston, Russell Westbrook trade

Rd. 1 – unprotected pick – from Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George trade

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 – from Charlotte via New Orleans, Nick Richards trade

Rd. 2 – from Minnesota, Ricky Rubio trade

2025 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1

Rd. 1 – pick swap – from Houston or Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook trade

Rd. 1 – Top-6 protected pick – from Philadelphia, Danny Green trade

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 – protected 31-55 – from Atlanta, Danilo Gallinari trade

Rd. 2 – from Philadelphia, George Hill trade

Rd. 2 – from Boston, Kemba Walker trade

2026 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1

Rd. 1 – Top-4 protected – from Houston, Russell Westbrook trade

Rd. 1 – unprotected – from Los Angeles Clippers, Paul George trade

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 – from Dallas, Trevor Ariza acquisition

Rd. 2 – from Philadelphia, George Hill trade

2027 NBA Draft:

Rd. 1

Rd. 2

Rd. 2 – from Houston, Hamidou Diallo trade

Rd. 2 – from Indiana, Jalen Lecque trade

Rd. 2 – from Miami, Trevor Ariza trade

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. You know the Oklahoma City Thunder are ready.