Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul Reacts To Trade Rumors

Once again rumors are swirling about Chris Paul’s future with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite having a great 2019-20 season with the franchise, the All-Star point guard might be on the move.

Paul was shipped to Oklahoma City in a blockbuster deal with Houston last offseason that also involved Russell Westbrook. He managed to lead the Thunder to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game.

Earlier this week, Paul was being mentioned in a potential trade that would send him to the Phoenix Suns to join forces with Devin Booker.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the veteran guard was asked about the latest trade rumors and how he handles them.

“Man, I’m going into Year 16, right? So I’ve heard just about every rumor that you can possibly hear,” Paul said. “You learn to control what you can control. I’m training, getting ready for the season. If something happens, it will. If not, you know, I love being in Oklahoma with our team. We actually got a new coach yesterday. The league is always constantly changing.”

Fallon then told Paul that he wouldn’t look bad in a Knicks jersey, which resulted in Paul saying “You probably know more than I do.”

It’s unclear where Paul will play basketball this upcoming season, but it’s evident that he won’t let that affect his mindset.

Although he’s 35 years old and might not have too many years left in the tank, Paul is still one of the best in the business.