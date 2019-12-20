Oklahoma City Thunder Players Evacuated From Mall After Shooting

A scary scene unfolded in Oklahoma City on Thursday night as players from the Thunder were evacuated from a local mall.

According to a report from SI, Thunder players were at a movie when a shooting occurred elsewhere in the mall.

A statement from the Thunder confirmed the incident, but clarified that the players were “never in danger.”

“Thunder security was made aware immediately. The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event,” the team said in a statement.

Here’s more from Sports Illustrated:

According to Oklahoma City police, there was an altercation between two people inside a shoe store at the mall. During the altercation, one of the people pulled a gun, shooting another person in the chest. “This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals,” OKC police tweeted shortly after the incident. One victim was located inside of the mall following the shooting and is currently in critical condition.

It’s unclear if there were others injured in the shooting. It’s also unclear if the whole team was at the screening during the time of the incident.

Stay tuned for the latest on this situation as it develops.