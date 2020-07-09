Photo: Rachel DeMita Says Goodbye To NBA Boyfriend André Roberson

NBA teams have officially made their way down to Orlando to join the league’s “bubble” for the next few months. Unfortunately for Rachel DeMita, this means she’ll be have to spend an extended period of time without her boyfriend, André Roberson.

DeMita and Roberson have been dating since 2018. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Since they’ll be without each other for a while, they took one last selfie until they reunite.

She posted a picture of the two of them with the following caption: “good luck in Orlando! see ya in a couple months.”

Oklahoma City hasn’t announced if Roberson will compete in the playoffs, but the latest update on the defensive-minded swingman was positive. Rookie guard Luguentz Dort said that Roberson looks “ready to go.”

Here’s the photo of Demita and Roberson, via her Instagram account:

Players joining the bubble in Orlando will be separated from their families for at least the next month. Families will be allowed to enter the “bubble” later in August.

DeMita, who quickly became popular due to her role with NBA 2K a few years ago, clearly plans on seeing her boyfriend make a long run this postseason.

The Thunder exceeded expectations this year, especially after trading away Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the offseason.

If Oklahoma City makes it to the second round of the playoffs, DeMita might be allowed to reunite with Roberson in Orlando.