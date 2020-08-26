The Spun

Rockets, Thunder Reportedly Make Decision On Game 5

A closeup of James Harden.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 05: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 5, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly made a decision on Game 5 this evening.

Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic series is being boycotted. Milwaukee’s players have decided to not play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Two other NBA playoff games are scheduled to take place today. The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Shams Charania is reporting that the Rockets and Thunder players have decided to boycott their game, too.

“Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said,” he reports.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play in the third playoff game of the day. At this time, no official decision on that game has been made.

However, it’s being reported that the Lakers and the Blazers are leaning toward boycotting their game, as well.

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine any NBA games taking place today. The league’s players appear to be sending a clear message with their decision.

It will be interesting to see how players handle everything moving forward.


