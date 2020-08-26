Rockets, Thunder Reportedly Make Decision On Game 5

The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly made a decision on Game 5 this evening.

Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic series is being boycotted. Milwaukee’s players have decided to not play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Bucks guard George Hill says to @TheUndefeated his team is not playing against Orlando tonight in light of shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc. “We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Hill to @TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 26, 2020

Two other NBA playoff games are scheduled to take place today. The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

Shams Charania is reporting that the Rockets and Thunder players have decided to boycott their game, too.

“Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said,” he reports.

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to play in the third playoff game of the day. At this time, no official decision on that game has been made.

However, it’s being reported that the Lakers and the Blazers are leaning toward boycotting their game, as well.

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward boycotting Game 5 tonight, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine any NBA games taking place today. The league’s players appear to be sending a clear message with their decision.

It will be interesting to see how players handle everything moving forward.