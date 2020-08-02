State Lawmaker Threatens NBA Players Who Kneel For The Anthem

Not everyone is willing to accept that a good portion of NBA players want to kneel for the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Some of the people who are against national anthem protests happen to be lawmakers, and one of them wants to use his position to make kneeling untenable. According to KFOR, Oklahoma State Representative Sean Roberts has issued a warning to the Oklahoma City Thunder against kneeling during the anthem.

Roberts reportedly called the act of kneeling during the anthem an “anti-patriotic act.” He feels that it shows “disrespect to the American flag and all it stands for.” In a statement, Roberts further pledged pledged to reexamine the tax benefits the Thunder receive if they continue to protest the anthem.

“If the Oklahoma City Thunder leadership and players follow the current trend of the NBA by kneeling during the national anthem prior to Saturday’s game, perhaps we need to reexamine the significant tax benefits the State of Oklahoma granted the Oklahoma City Thunder organization when they came to Oklahoma,” Roberts said. “Through the Quality Jobs Act, the Thunder is still under contract to receive these tax breaks from our state until 2024.”

It’s hard to say if Roberts actually has the means to carry out his warning.

The NBA resumed play last week, and almost every player and coach has kneeled before the national anthem to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter and racial justice movements.

Ultimately, there is a long way to go before this state representative shows if his bite is as bad as his bark.