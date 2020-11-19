Thunder, Warriors Reportedly In ‘Serious Talks’ On Potential Trade

The Golden State Warriors could turn to the Oklahoma City Thunder to help fill the void left by Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors and Thunder are in “serious talks” revolving around Oklahoma City swing man Kelly Oubre Jr. The Thunder just acquired Oubre from the Phoenix Suns in the Chris Paul trade.

The 24-year-old lefty averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games with Phoenix in 2019-20. He also shot a career-best 35 percent from three-point range.

Oubre obviously isn’t good enough to fully replace Thompson, who injured his Achilles on Wednesday night, but he would at least alleviate the absence.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in serious talks to move Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

As for the Thunder, it would be interesting to see what they would get back from Golden State in a potential deal. Oklahoma City already owns a ton of draft capital in the coming years.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Warriors will absorb Oubre’s yearly salary into their trade exception once the move is complete.

The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr., and his $14.4M salary into their $17.2M trade exception once deal is done. https://t.co/GcLaIlnwNF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

It sounds like this deal is imminent. Say tuned.