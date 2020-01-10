Video: Oklahoma City Fans Give Russell Westbrook Standing Ovation

Russell Westbrook is back in Oklahoma City tonight for the first time in a Houston Rockets uniform. For 11 seasons, he starred for the Thunder before being traded this offseason.

Without question, Russ is beloved in OKC. He was the face of the franchise during his last three seasons with the Thunder after Kevin Durant left.

Even before that, Thunder fans loved the dynamic point guard and his endless energy and production. He will always be a franchise legend.

Fittingly, the Thunder treated Russ as such in his return tonight. Before pregame introductions, the Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook, which you can see below.

Then, when Westbrook’s name was announced, the crowd at the Chesapeake Energy Arena gave him a standing ovation.

Welcome back number zero. pic.twitter.com/mpNJ3Giwz9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 10, 2020

Russell Westbrook gets loud standing ovation in return to OKC pic.twitter.com/IC5GbFHS61 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2020

That’s awesome. We’re a sucker for a good tribute from fans when a player goes back to face his former team.

You can catch Russ against the Thunder right now on TNT. He’s tearing it up in his return right now, having scored 14 points in the first 16 minutes.

Oklahoma City, however, leads Houston by double digits.