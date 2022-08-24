Video Shows When Chet Holmgren Might Have Suffered Injury

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Chet Holmgren pose for photos after Holmgren was drafted with the 2nd overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren recently suffered a foot injury during a pro-am game. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on the No. 2 pick.

Per the report from Charania, there's fear in Oklahoma City that Holmgren suffered ligament damage in his injured foot. He is undergoing further opinions.

Charania said a timetable for Holmgren's return will be provided after he undergoes further evaluation. For now, his exams show potentially torn ligaments in his foot.

Moments after Charania's report went public, a video of Holmgren limping during a pro-am game surfaced on Twitter.

Many people believe this video shows when Holmgren hurt his foot.

Holmgren showed a lot of potential in the Summer League. In his first five games, he averaged 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest.

The Thunder selected Holmgren because of his unique skillset and superstar potential.

It would be really unfortunate if Holmgren has to miss a considerable amount of time during his rookie season because of this injury.