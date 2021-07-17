10-Year NBA Veteran Makes Retirement Decision

After a long career in the NBA and overseas, Omri Casspi seems ready to walk away from the hardwood.

According to Roi Cohen of Sport5, Casspi will retire at the age of 33. Previous reports stated that he spoke to Maccabi Tel Aviv about returning for another season, but it appears all the injuries have taken a toll on him.

Casspi began his professional career with Maccabi Tel Aviv before being selected 23rd overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2009 NBA Draft.

In his first NBA season, Casspi averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Kings. He carved out a nice role for himself before eventually being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to @sport5il's @RoiCohen99 – Omri Casspi, who went through some injury-filled seasons lately and had a 10-years NBA career, is about to retire from basketball at the age of 33. https://t.co/tobHJ4V7Er — Eran Soroka (@sorokman) July 17, 2021

Omri Casspi spent two seasons with the Cavaliers, averaging 5.9 points per contest. After his contract with the Cavs expired, he signed a multiyear deal with the Houston Rockets.

Despite being a solid contributor for the Rockets during the 2013-14 season, Casspi was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team trade.

Casspi made his return to the Kings in 2014 before making brief stops with the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. He earned an NBA title ring with the Warriors in 2018, though he was waived from the team before the playoffs.

After being waived by the Grizzlies in 2019, Casspi returned to Maccabi Tel Aviv on a three-year deal. He was an Israeli Basketball Super League champion in 2020 and 2021.

