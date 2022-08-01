Only 1 School Offered Bill Russell A Scholarship In High School

BOSTON - 1969: Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait in 1969 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images) Dick Raphael/Getty Images

Bill Russell, one of the greatest athletes of all-time, died at the age of 88 on Sunday morning.

The legendary Boston Celtics star, who won 11 NBA championships and five league MVPs during his playing career, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side.

While Russell had one of the greatest careers in NBA history, it was far from a sure thing when he was in high school.

In fact, only one school - San Francisco - offered Russell when he came out of high school.

It's pretty crazy to think that one of the greatest basketball players of all-time received only one major scholarship offer when he was a recruit.

Russell went on to lead USF to championships in 1955 and '56.

He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1956 NBA Draft.