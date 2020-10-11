Former NBA Coach Says His Joe Biden Sign Was Stolen

A former NBA head coach says his Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign sign was stolen out of his yard.

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy has been very outspoken on social media ever since joining Twitter. He has not shied away from criticizing President Trump and his handling of the coronavirus.

Van Gundy has become a clear supporter for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the presidential race. Unfortunately for the NBA head coach, his campaign signs have been stolen.

“Another Biden-Harris sign stolen from our yard last night. Replacement sign is already in place and additional $1,000 donations made,” the former NBA head coach tweeted. “Thank you for supporting the Democratic Party. You can steal our signs, but you can’t steal our vote.”

Another Biden-Harris sign stolen from our yard last night. Replacement sign is already in place and additional $1,000 donations made to the @SemDems and @FlaDems. Thank you for supporting the Democratic Party. You can steal our signs, but you can’t steal our vote. — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 10, 2020

Of course, some joked that if Van Gundy is donating $1,000 every time his sign is stolen, perhaps it’s actually an inside job.

I know. Haha — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 10, 2020

All jokes aside, you can count on the sports world to become even more outspoken in the weeks to come. The 2020 presidential election is less than a month away and no matter where you stand, it’s an incredibly important election.

Also, no matter where you stand, maybe try to not steal signs from peoples’ yards.