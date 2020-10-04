Former NBA Coach Reacts To Some Of His Players Supporting Trump

Former NBA head coach turned analyst Stan Van Gundy has not shied away from voicing his opinion on social media. The veteran coach turned TV personality has become one of the most-followed people in the sport on Twitter.

Van Gundy, 61, often gives his opinion on a number of topics, including politics.

The former NBA head coach is a very harsh critic of President Trump. Van Gundy recently tweeted about how some of his former players will support President Trump and how he feels about that.

Van Gundy, who coached in the NBA from 1995-2018, had a brutally honest message for those supporters.

“For me the saddest thing about this whole Trump presidency has been finding out that people I knew, liked and respected, including some guys I coached support this racist, misogynistic, narcissistic person. Painfully disappointing revelations,” the former NBA head coach tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, this is a pretty divisive tweet. You of course have many people who agree with Van Gundy, while you have others criticizing him.

This is where we are in 2020, though.

Back in the NBA, Game 3 of the 2020 Finals is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The Lakers lead the Heat, 2-0, heading into Sunday evening’s game.