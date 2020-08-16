The Spun

Former NBA Coach Stan Van Gundy Has Blunt Message For Critics

Stan Van Gundy coaching the Magic.MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Orlando Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on February 19, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Longtime head coach Stan Van Gundy has become one of the most-outspoken figures on NBA social media.

Van Gundy, 60, recently joined Twitter and he has not been afraid to use his platform to speak out.

The former Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons head coach has addressed a number of notable topics on Twitter – including President Trump.

“The US has less than 5% of the world’s population but over 20% of COVID 19 deaths. Is this what Trump meant when he talked about all the winning we’d do? We’re #1. Do you feel like a winner?” Van Gundy wrote in a tweet aimed at President Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Van Gundy receives his fair share of criticism when he speaks out on social media. He had a message for his critics on Twitter.

“Tired of people telling me that I hate America because I point out the injustice and corruption I see. Those I care about and believe in the most are the ones I push the hardest to improve. Others who care about me do the same for me. I expect more out of this country. Period,” he wrote.

Van Gundy is currently serving as an NBA analyst for Turner Sports.

The NBA’s postseason is scheduled to begin on Monday night.


