Luka Doncic Reacts To Orlando Magic Coaching Hire

Jamahl Mosley appears to be on the cusp of becoming the next head coach of the Orlando Magic after reports indicate that both sides are nearing a deal. Among those excited to see the Dallas Mavericks assistant get his first opportunity to lead a team is burgeoning superstar Luka Doncic.

The 22-year-old developed a close relationship with Mosley during their time together in Dallas. Many even believed that Doncic favored the franchise’s longtime assistant to take over the Mavericks after Rick Carlisle left this offseason.

However, Dallas hired Jason Kidd, leaving Mosley to begin the rebuilding project in Orlando. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Mosley has agreed-in-principle to a four-year deal with the Magic to the head coaching gig.

After the latest update in the Magic’s coaching search, Doncic took to social media to congratulate his mentor on the new job.

“Congrats my guy,” Doncic wrote on Twitter after news broke of Mosley’s impending hire.

Mosley will be thrown into the fire immediately in Orlando as he’ll be tasked with developing a young Magic roster. The franchise went 21-51 under Steve Clifford last season, but have plenty of rising talent with Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton all under contract next year.

While Mosley prepares for his first season as a head coach, Doncic will spend the rest of the summer competing for the Slovenian national team at the Olympic Games. The 22-year-old Mavericks star led his country to their first Olympic berth in the nation’s history and will now try to cap things off with a strong showing in a few weeks.

Earlier this month, Doncic showed just how much playing for Slovenia means to him when asked if he’d rather win gold at the Olympics or win an NBA title.

“I’d say gold medal with Slovenia. You play for your country and that’s something… but I wouldn’t mind both,” Doncic told reporters.

Doncic will begin his pursuit of the gold with Slovenia on Monday, July 26 against Argentina.