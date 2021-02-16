The Spun

Magic Announce Injury Update For Rookie Cole Anthony

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony calls out instructions during a gameNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Cole Anthony #50 of the Orlando Magic calls a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic will be without rookie point guard Cole Anthony for the foreseeable future, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anthony is dealing with a non-displaced fracture of his right first rib, per the Magic press release. The 2020 first-round pick out of North Carolina suffered the injury in a game against Portland one week ago.

Anthony has missed Orlando’s last three games. He will be out at least until the All-Star break, which is set for March 6-10.

Thus far this season, Anthony has appeared in 25 games, making 17 starts for the Magic.

He’s averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per contest while shooting 37.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from three-point range and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.

Orlando is currently 10-18 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are scheduled to travel to New York on Wednesday to take on the sixth-place Knicks.


