Magic Announce Injury Update For Rookie Cole Anthony

The Orlando Magic will be without rookie point guard Cole Anthony for the foreseeable future, the team announced on Tuesday.

Anthony is dealing with a non-displaced fracture of his right first rib, per the Magic press release. The 2020 first-round pick out of North Carolina suffered the injury in a game against Portland one week ago.

Anthony has missed Orlando’s last three games. He will be out at least until the All-Star break, which is set for March 6-10.

Thus far this season, Anthony has appeared in 25 games, making 17 starts for the Magic.

He’s averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per contest while shooting 37.5 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from three-point range and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.

Orlando is currently 10-18 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic are scheduled to travel to New York on Wednesday to take on the sixth-place Knicks.