Markelle Fultz Has Agreed To A New NBA Contract

Markelle Fultz has overcome all odds and inked a new contract with the Orlando Magic.

Just a few short years ago, Fultz’s NBA career appeared to be in serious jeopardy. The Sixers drafted the former Washington star with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Right off the bat, Fultz battled a shoulder injury which drastically impacted his shooting ability. At one point it got so bad Fultz couldn’t even make his free throws. Philadelphia wound up trading him to Orlando ahead of the 2019 season as a result.

Since then, Fultz has revived his NBA career and become a central piece or Orlando’s young team. The Magic expressed the confidence in Fultz this week by rewarding him with a new three-year extension worth $50 million. He’s not leaving Orlando anytime soon.

“Long journey for Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick, to a $50M rookie extension with the Magic,” writes NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. “Orlando has been thrilled with his progress there, and he’s become a key part of franchise’s future.”

Markelle Fultz's journey is one of the more inspiring NBA story of the past few years. He's turned his entire career around, correcting his shooting woes and becoming an efficient scorer. He started 60 games for the Magic last season, averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Fultz was also impactful on defense, averaging over a steal per game. The Magic have their backcourt cemented for the next few years. Fultz and Orlando begin the season this Wednesday against the Miami Heat.