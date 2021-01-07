Markelle Fultz had been one of the best stories of the NBA this season. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick signed a $50 million contract extension and was averaging more than 14 points and 6 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Fultz suffered a devastating injury on Wednesday evening.

The Orlando Magic guard suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season.

Here’s what happened:

Markelle Fultz goes down with a knee injury 🙏 Prayers Up pic.twitter.com/X84gxT8qyU — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 7, 2021

The Eastern Conference team has announced the devastating news.

MARKELLE FULTZ INJURY UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/2PLDBUdLGF — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 7, 2021

The news is simply devastating for Fultz, who had started to play really solid basketball in Orlando. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick struggled in Philadelphia, but seemed to find himself on the Magic.

Team has announced. Fultz will miss rest of season. Brutal blow for Magic and their young point guard. https://t.co/39NbLuWc4S — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2021

BREAKING: Markelle Fultz tore his ACL, via @ShamsCharania. Terrible news. 🙏 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2021

This is an incredibly sad development. Markelle was really starting to figure it out. Best wishes to him in his recovery. Super glad he got his extension deal before this happened, too. https://t.co/ex5WT12hl5 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 7, 2021

Markelle Fultz has a season-ending torn ACL. He was averaging career-highs in points, assists and shooting 89% from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/wDBO0zypAf — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 7, 2021

There have been too many serious injuries in the NBA as of late. Hopefully Fultz will be able to make a full recovery and be back on the court at full strength by the start of the league’s 2021-22 regular season.

Orlando, meanwhile, improved to 6-2 on the season with a win over Cleveland on Wednesday evening. The Magic have been among the best teams in the NBA early in the regular season.