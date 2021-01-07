The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Markelle Fultz Injury News

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Orlando Magic lays on the court after drawing a foul against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Markelle Fultz had been one of the best stories of the NBA this season. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick signed a $50 million contract extension and was averaging more than 14 points and 6 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Fultz suffered a devastating injury on Wednesday evening.

The Orlando Magic guard suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season.

Here’s what happened:

The Eastern Conference team has announced the devastating news.

The news is simply devastating for Fultz, who had started to play really solid basketball in Orlando. The former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick struggled in Philadelphia, but seemed to find himself on the Magic.

There have been too many serious injuries in the NBA as of late. Hopefully Fultz will be able to make a full recovery and be back on the court at full strength by the start of the league’s 2021-22 regular season.

Orlando, meanwhile, improved to 6-2 on the season with a win over Cleveland on Wednesday evening. The Magic have been among the best teams in the NBA early in the regular season.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.