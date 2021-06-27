NBA World Reacts To The Penny Hardaway News

The Orlando Magic remain one of the few NBA teams with a head coaching vacancy headed into late June. But that might not be the case for much longer.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway interviewed for the open Magic head-coaching job and has emerged as a “serious candidate” for the gig.

Hardaway took over his alma mater in 2018 in his first major job on the sidelines. He’s racked up a record of 63–32 as the Tigers’ head coach but has yet to get the program back over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament in his first three years.

In the 1990s, Hardaway became a star for the Magic, making four All-Star teams and forming one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA alongside Shaquille O’Neal. A series of injuries slowed down his meteoric rise, but he proved to be a reliable leader on the court, which has carried over to his role as a coach.

Hardaway might be headed back to Orlando soon enough, if the Magic want to stick by their former star. Although the team has requested interviews from a handful of other candidates, the Memphis head coach seems will poised to fill the opening.

If Hardaway does get offered the Magic job, he’ll have his work cut out for him. Orlando went 21-51 during the 2020-21 season and missed out on the playoffs by a wide margin.

However, the Magic have plenty to look forward too as they try to build up a young roster. Hardaway would inherit a group built around core players Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr. and R.J. Hampton, none of whom are older than 23 years of age.

With the Celtics, Pacers and Mavericks all filling their vacancies already, the Magic will be eager to get the right head coach in the building as soon as possible. Time will tell if Hardaway is the organization’s final choice.