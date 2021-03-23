The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Frontrunner Emerging For Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon during an Orlando Magic game.ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic celebrates during the game against the Miami Heat at Amway Center on October 17, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the NBA trade deadline set for this Thursday, the Orlando Magic are fielding calls for forward Aaron Gordon. A deal hasn’t materialized yet, but a frontrunner has emerged for the former first-round pick.

According to the Action Network, the Boston Celtics are considered the favorites to land Gordon in a trade before the deadline.

Danny Ainge has reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to the Magic in exchange for Gordon. However, that doesn’t mean a trade will actually go down before the deadline.

Orlando will apparently discuss a Gordon trade with other teams as well. The Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers are also potential suitors for the high-flying forward.

Gordon is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. He could be a difference-maker for a playoff team in need of frontcourt help.

The Magic would like a nice haul of players and picks in return for Gordon, who is just 25 years old. That being said, the Celtics are reluctant to put Marcus Smart in any of their trade packages.

Boston has missed out on a handful of blockbuster trades in recent years. Time will tell if Ainge decides to go all in on Gordon, or play hardball with the opposition.


