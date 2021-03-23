There’s Reportedly 1 Frontrunner Emerging For Aaron Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline set for this Thursday, the Orlando Magic are fielding calls for forward Aaron Gordon. A deal hasn’t materialized yet, but a frontrunner has emerged for the former first-round pick.

According to the Action Network, the Boston Celtics are considered the favorites to land Gordon in a trade before the deadline.

Danny Ainge has reportedly offered multiple first-round picks to the Magic in exchange for Gordon. However, that doesn’t mean a trade will actually go down before the deadline.

Orlando will apparently discuss a Gordon trade with other teams as well. The Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers are also potential suitors for the high-flying forward.

Gordon is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season. He could be a difference-maker for a playoff team in need of frontcourt help.

Sources: The Boston Celtics are the current frontrunners for Aaron Gordon, having matched the Rockets’ offer of two first-round picks as part of a larger offer. Pick protections unknown. https://t.co/qSCjx4D6uv — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 23, 2021

The Magic would like a nice haul of players and picks in return for Gordon, who is just 25 years old. That being said, the Celtics are reluctant to put Marcus Smart in any of their trade packages.

Boston has missed out on a handful of blockbuster trades in recent years. Time will tell if Ainge decides to go all in on Gordon, or play hardball with the opposition.