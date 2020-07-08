Video Gives Look At NBA Player Hotel Rooms At Disney World

We’re only a few weeks away from the NBA returning to action, as teams have officially entered the bubble this week. As a result, a few players have shown off their team hotel for the next couple of months.

Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier posted a video of his hotel room on social media. He took fans on a quick tour of his room at the Grand Floridian, which is one of the premier hotels in Florida.

Fournier’s hotel room is pretty sweet. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the WNBA. ESPN’s Kayla Johnson shared a video from an unnamed source that showed one of the rooms for WNBA players. Let’s just say it’s an awful look for the league.

Even though it doesn’t appear that NBA players are receiving top-notch meals at the moment, at least their rooms are clean.

Here’s a look at Fournier’s hotel room inside the NBA bubble:

Early look at one of the hotel rooms in Orlando 👀 (via @EvanFourmizz) pic.twitter.com/rANcCyefKB — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 8, 2020

The NBA will have a doubleheader on July 30. The Jazz will face the Pelicans in the opening game, and then the Clippers will take on the Lakers in late-night showdown.

It’s been a tough year for the sports world, but hopefully the bubble plan works for the NBA.

As of right now, the league plans on finishing up the postseason by the middle of the October. Of course this all hinges on players following proper guidelines.