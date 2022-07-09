Paolo Banchero Continues To Dominate Summer League: NBA World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 7, 2022 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images) Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Duke product Paolo Banchero made his Summer League debut with the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, posting 17 points and six assists in a win over the Houston Rockets.

Clearly, that performance wasn't a fluke for Banchero. He's already off to a blazing start this Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

Banchero showcased his skills in the post with an early spin move leading into a dunk.

A few players later, Banchero got the crowd going with a 360 dunk.

With the first quarter officially in the books, Banchero already has nine points.

Judging by the reactions on social media, NBA fans are confident that Banchero will be an impact player for years to come.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Banchero heading into his rookie season, which makes sense considering he's the No. 1 overall pick from his class. However, he's up for the challenge.

"So I've always dealt with pressure well, been able to handle it. And I mean, at the end of the day, it's just basketball," Banchero said, via ESPN. "There's gonna be all the pressure, all the noise in the world, but at the end of the day you got to go out there and hoop against five other guys, so it's like, 'What really is it if it's just basketball?'"

Basketball fans can watch Banchero and the Magic on ESPN.