Pau Gasol's Jersey Getting Retired: NBA World Reacts

MALAGA, SPAIN - JULY 08: Paul Gasol of Spain looks on prior to an international basketball friendly match between Spain and France at Martin Carpena Arena on July 08, 2021 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are putting No. 16 out of circulation.

On Wednesday, the team revealed that they're retiring Pau Gasol's jersey number on March 7, 2023.

The ceremony will take place when the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies, who drafted him before sending him to Los Angeles in a trade that brought back his brother, Marc.

Gasol will become the 11th Lakers player to have his jersey sent to the rafters and the last one honored since they retired No. 8 and 24 for Kobe Bryant in 2017.

ESPN's Arash Markazi commemorated the announcement by posting comments Bryant once made about Gasol's eventual jersey retirement.

"When Pau retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine. The reality is I don’t win those championships without Pau. The city of L.A. doesn’t have those two championships without Pau Gasol. We know that. Everyone knows that."

Others around the NBA world lined up to congratulate Gasol, who won two championships during seven seasons with the Lakers.

Gasol averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 429 career regular-season games with the Lakers. He often came up big in the playoffs, including a 19-point, 18-rebound performance in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

The often underappreciated big man has earned a well-deserved day of recognition next year.