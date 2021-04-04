Paul Pierce Has 2-Word Message After His Viral Video

Former Boston Celtics star turned ESPN NBA analyst Paul Pierce went viral on social media this weekend for an inappropriate video.

Pierce, who starred in the NBA from 1998-2017, appeared to accidentally (?) go live on Instagram while interacting with some scantily-dressed women at some type of house party.

It appeared that Pierce and some of his friends were playing poker while the women danced around and gave out massages. Video clips from Pierce’s Instagram Live have since gone viral on social media. It’s unclear if Pierce will face any kind of punishment from ESPN, where he works as an NBA analyst.

Pierce was quiet on social media following the videos going viral, though he did appear on Saturday night with a two-word message.

“Good morning,” the 10-time NBA All-Star tweeted late on Saturday night.

Good morning — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2021

Pierce tweeted that at 10:50 p.m. E.T., right in the middle of the epic finish between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA in the Final Four.

The former NBA star did appear to be watching the game.

“What a shot!!!! Omg Gonzaga,” he tweeted following the Bulldogs’ epic game-winning shot.

What a shot!!!! Omg Gonzaga — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 4, 2021

Gonzaga and Baylor, meanwhile, will tip off in the national title game on Monday evening. The game will begin at 9 p.m. E.T. on CBS.